Patent’s Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Patent List of BioNTech
I extracted patent applications containing at least one term of BNT162b1, BNT162b2 and BNT162b3 from BioNTech patent applications.
Apr 16
•
Patent SUN
14
Share this post
Patent List of BioNTech
patentsun.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
February 2024
The DNA contamination in third-party mRNA
McKernan quietly reported the DNA contamination in the mRNA vaccine of a Japanese pharmaceutical company.
Feb 20
•
Patent SUN
3
Share this post
The DNA contamination in third-party mRNA
patentsun.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Masterpiece of BioNTech & Pfizer
Regarding BioNTech patent US2023/0183769A1 I previously posted, which admittedly increases the residual DNA, I would like to emphasize another point…
Feb 1
•
Patent SUN
5
Share this post
Masterpiece of BioNTech & Pfizer
patentsun.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
January 2024
THE PBS BUFFER CAUSES HIGHLY STABLE FOLDED FORM OF RNA
This is a reason why the BioNTech changed the PBS buffer to the Tris buffer.
Jan 29
•
Patent SUN
14
Share this post
THE PBS BUFFER CAUSES HIGHLY STABLE FOLDED FORM OF RNA
patentsun.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
The Double-edged sword of BioNTech & Pfizer
The patent technology related to the EMA document improves the yield of RNA while increasing the residual DNA.
Jan 28
•
Patent SUN
31
Share this post
The Double-edged sword of BioNTech & Pfizer
patentsun.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
Transhuman VS. Patent Law
conspiracy theories and false interpretations
Jan 9
•
Patent SUN
2
Share this post
Transhuman VS. Patent Law
patentsun.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
December 2023
About Dhuli's paper and supplementary data
Recently, Dhuli's paper and supplementary data have become controversial on Twitter (X). The theme of the Dhuli's paper is "Presence of viral spike…
Dec 28, 2023
•
Patent SUN
3
Share this post
About Dhuli's paper and supplementary data
patentsun.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
How to Eliminate the qPCR underestimation
Calling and challenging for quantitatively eliminating the underestimation of the DNA contamination in the qPCR
Dec 12, 2023
•
Patent SUN
3
Share this post
How to Eliminate the qPCR underestimation
patentsun.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 Patent SUN
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts