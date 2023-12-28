Patent’s Substack

Home
Archive
About

February 2024

January 2024

THE PBS BUFFER CAUSES HIGHLY STABLE FOLDED FORM OF RNA
This is a reason why the BioNTech changed the PBS buffer to the Tris buffer.
  
Patent SUN
2
The Double-edged sword of BioNTech & Pfizer
The patent technology related to the EMA document improves the yield of RNA while increasing the residual DNA.
  
Patent SUN
6
Transhuman VS. Patent Law
conspiracy theories and false interpretations
  
Patent SUN
1

December 2023

About Dhuli's paper and supplementary data
Recently, Dhuli's paper and supplementary data have become controversial on Twitter (X). The theme of the Dhuli's paper is "Presence of viral spike…
  
Patent SUN
How to Eliminate the qPCR underestimation
Calling and challenging for quantitatively eliminating the underestimation of the DNA contamination in the qPCR
  
Patent SUN
© 2024 Patent SUN
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture