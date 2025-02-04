The US decision to withdraw from the WHO was an unprecedented and remarkable incident. This move allows for minimizing interference from other countries and international organizations, thereby creating more space to establish a healthcare system that prioritizes national interests.

However, stepping away from international oversight could result in an expansion of government discretion, potentially leading to the introduction of mandatory healthcare policies driven by political decisions. Therefore, we must remain mindful of the possibility that this could lead to a form of medical fascism that restricts many citizens’ medical choices.

In the recent presentation by Oracle’s CEO, the fusion of the AI sector and the mRNA industry highlighted new prospects for healthcare policies.

The convergence of multiple industries is expected to attract substantial investments, creating numerous jobs and ensuring enormous profits. However, when emerging industries such as the AI sector and the mRNA industry are integrated, new healthcare schemes for cancer mRNA vaccines may be developed, but there is no guarantee of safety grounded in science history and experience.

Even now, there is no guarantee that mRNA with immunosuppressive effects will not promote oncogenesis, no guarantee that residual DNA will not lead to oncogenesis, and no guarantee that the cancer related antigens to be used for cancer vaccines themselves will not contribute to oncogenesis.

And it is the general public that bears the burden of these risks. History has shown that the process of recouping investments comes at great sacrifice, inevitably leading to significant sunk costs.

Superior medical care does not exist to cultivate a wealthy society; it exists in a society burdened with illness.

President Trump advanced the mRNA vaccination policy through Operation Warp Speed, yet he is still attempting to repeat the same mistake.

The deep-rooted nature of medical faith and medical indoctrination makes it extremely difficult for individuals to recognize and reject it on their own. Whether he can acknowledge his own act or not will greatly influence his legacy as a future president.

I am concerned that the slogan “Make America Healthy Again” has now turned into “Make America Unhealthy Again.”

From my post