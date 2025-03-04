A recently published BioNTech patent US20250057960A1 (Filing date: Oct, 21, 2022) proposes complexes containing cationic and/or ionizable oligosaccharides to address the safety concerns (specifically, the lack of satisfactory safety and efficacy) associated with lipid-based drug delivery systems (DDS), including lipid nanoparticles (LNPs).

They must be aware of the specific adverse events related to LNPs. If LNPs were safe and effective, there would be no need to develop new technologies.

I believe that BioNTech's stance of continuing to use LNP as a drug delivery system for mRNA while being aware of the safety concerns surrounding LNP is unethical. In the future, will contaminants such as residual DNA, dsRNA, endotoxins, etc. be delivered by oligosaccharide complexes?

https://patents.google.com/patent/US20250057960A1/en?oq=US20250057960