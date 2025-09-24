1. BioNTech

BioNTech’s patent history concerning PEG (polyethylene glycol) includes the first patent, US20220001025A1, filed on October 1, 2018—well before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and prior to the implementation of global mRNA vaccine policies.

This patent serves as a prior art for the second patent, WO2023193892A1 (also published as US20250222132A1), filed on April 5, 2022—after the mRNA vaccine policy had been enacted.

1st Patent (US20220001025A1):

[0005] PEG is the most widely used and gold standard “stealth” polymer in drug delivery. PEG-lipids are typically incorporated into systems to prepare a homogenous and colloidally stable nanoparticle population due to its hydrophilic steric hindrance property (PEG shell prevents electrostatic or Van der Waals attraction that leads to aggregation). PEGylation enables to attract a water shell around the polymer shielding the RNA complex from opsonization with serum proteins, increasing serum half-life as well as reducing rapid renal clearance which results in an improvement of the pharmacokinetic behavior. Variation of the length of the acyl chains (C18, C16 or C14) of the lipids modifies the stability of the incorporation of the PEG-lipid in the particles which leads to a modulation of the pharmacokinetics. The use of a PEG-lipid containing short (C14) acyl chains that dissociates from LNPs in vivo with a halftime <30 min results in optimum hepatocyte gene-silencing potency (Chen et al, 2014, J Control Release 196:106-12; Ambegia et al., 2005, Biochimica et Biophysica Acta 1669:155-163). In addition, tight control of particle size can be obtained by varying the PEG-lipid parameter: higher PEG MW or higher molar fraction of PEG-lipids in the particles lead to smaller particles. [0006] Despite these advantages, PEGylation of nanoparticles may lead as well to several effects which are detrimental to the intended use for drug delivery. PEGylation of liposomes and LNPs is known to reduce the cellular uptake and endosomal escape, thus reducing at the end the overall transfection efficiency. Indeed, the PEG shell provides a steric barrier to efficient binding of particles to the cell and also hinders endosomal release by preventing membrane fusion between the liposome and the endosomal membrane. This is why the type of PEG-lipid and the amount of PEG-lipid used must be always carefully adjusted. It should provide sufficient stealth effect for in vivo and stabilization aspects on the one hand, while not hindering transfection on the other. This phenomenon is known as the “PEG Dilemma”. [0007] Besides lowering transfection efficiency, PEGylation has been associated with accelerated blood clearance (ABC) phenomenon induced by anti-PEG antibodies and/or complement activation as well as storage diseases (Bendele A et al., 1998, Toxicolocical Sciences 42, 152-157; Young M A et al., 2007, Translational Research 149(6), 333-342; S. M. Moghimi, J. Szebeni, 2003, Progress in Lipid Research 42:463-478). Ishida et al and Laverman et al reported that intravenous injection in rats of PEG-grafted liposomes may significantly alter the pharmacokinetic behavior of a second dose when this second dose is administered after an interval of several days (Laverman P et al., 2001, J Pharmacol Exp Ther. 298(2), 607-12; Ishida et al., 2006, J Control Release 115(3), 251-8). The phenomenon of “accelerated blood clearance” (ABC) appears to be inversely related to the PEG content of liposomes. The presence of anti-PEG antibodies in the plasma induces a higher clearance of the particles by the Monophagocyte System (MPS) which at the end reduces the efficacy of the drug. [0008] PEG is also supposed to induce complement activation, which can lead to hypersensitivity reaction, also known as Complement-Activation Related Pseudo-Allergy (CARPA). It is still not clear from the literature if the activation of complement is due to the nanoparticle in general or to the presence of PEG in particular. [0009] The presence of PEG in lipidic nanoparticles may also induce a specific immune response. Semple et al. reported that liposomes containing PEG-lipid derivatives and encapsulated antisense oligodeoxynucleotide or plasmid DNA elicit a strong immune response that results in the rapid blood clearance of subsequent doses in mice. The magnitude of this response was sufficient to induce significant morbidity and, in some instances, mortality. Rapid elimination of liposome-encapsulated ODN from blood depended on the presence of PEG-lipid in the membrane because the use of non-pegylated liposomes or liposomes containing rapidly exchangeable PEG-lipid abrogated the response. The generation of anti-PEG antibody and the putative complement activation were a likely explanation for the rapid elimination of the vesicles from the blood. (Semple et al., 2005, J Pharmacol Exp Ther. 312(3), 1020-6). [0010] As PEG may induce immune responses there is a need to avoid it for certain applications where multiple injections are needed. Examples are therapies using mRNA, for example for protein replacement therapy. Here, the risk can be particularly high due to the potential intrinsic immunogenicity of RNA. [0011] Thus, there remains a need in the art for efficient methods and compositions for introducing RNA into cells which avoid the disadvantages accompanied by use of PEG. The present disclosure addresses these and other needs.

2nd Patent (WO2023193892A1):

Background The use of a recombinant nucleic acid (such as DNA or RNA) for delivery of foreign genetic information into target cells is well known. A recombinant nucleic acid may be administered in naked form to a subject in need thereof; however, usually a recombinant nucleic acid is administered using a composition. For example, nucleic acid, such as RNA, may be delivered to a subject using different delivery vehicles, based mostly on cationic polymers or lipids which together with the nucleic acid form nanoparticles. The nanoparticles are intended to protect the nucleic acid, such as RNA, from degradation, enable delivery of the nucleic acid, such as RNA, to the target site and facilitate cellular uptake and processing by the target cells. The efficiency of the nucleic acid delivery depends, in part, on the molecular composition of the nanoparticle and can be influenced by numerous parameters, including particle size, formulation, and charge or grafting with molecular moieties, such as polyethylene glycol (PEG) or other ligands. The fate of such nanoparticle formulations is controlled by diverse key-factors (e.g., size and size distribution of the nanoparticles; etc.). These factors are, e.g., referred to in the FDA “Liposome Drug Products Guidance” from 2018 as specific attributes which should be analyzed and specified. The advantages of using RNA include transient expression and a non- transforming character. Furthermore, RNA does not need to enter the nucleus in order to be expressed and moreover cannot integrate into the host genome, thereby eliminating diverse risks such as oncogenesis. Grafting with PEG is considered to reduce serum interactions, to increase serum stability and to increase circulation time, which can be helpful for certain targeting approaches. Ligands which bind to receptors at the target site can help to improve targeting efficacy. Furthermore, PEGylation can be used for particle engineering. For example, if lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) are manufactured by mixing an aqueous phase of the nucleic acid, such as RNA, with an organic phase of the lipids a certain fraction of PEG- conjugated lipid in the lipid mixture is required, otherwise the particles aggregate during or after the mixing step. It has been shown that by variation of the molar fraction of PEG-lipids comprising PEG at different molar masses the size of the particles can be adjusted. As well, the particle size may be adjusted by variation of the molar mass of the PEG moiety of the PEGylated lipids. Typical sizes which are accessible are in the range between 30 and 200 nm (Belliveau et al., 2012, Molecular Therapy-Nucleic Acids 1, e37). So-formed particles have additionally the advantage, that, due to the PEG fraction, they interact less with serum components, and have a longer circulation half-life, which is desirable in many drug delivery approaches. Without PEG-lipids, no particles with discrete size can be formed; the particles form large aggregates and precipitate. Thus, one of the primary roles of PEG-lipids is to facilitate particle self-assembly by providing a steric barrier at the surface of nascent particles formed when nucleic acids are rapidly mixed in ethanol solutions containing lipids to bind the nucleic acid, such as RNA. PEG steric hindrance prevents inter-particle fusion and promotes the formation of a homogeneous population of LNPs where diameters <100 nm can be achieved. PEG is the most widely used and gold standard “stealth” polymer in drug delivery. PEG-lipids are typically incorporated into systems to prepare a homogenous and colloidally stable nanoparticle population due to its hydrophilic steric hindrance property (PEG shell prevents electrostatic or Van der Waals attraction that leads to aggregation). PEGylation enables to attract a water shell around the polymer shielding the particles from opsonization with serum proteins, increasing serum half-life which results in an improvement of the pharmacokinetic behavior. Variation of the length of the acyl chains (Ci8, Cie or C14) of the lipids modifies the stability of the incorporation of the PEG-lipid in the particles which leads to a modulation of the pharmacokinetics. The use of a PEG-lipid containing short (C14) acyl chains that dissociates from LNPs in vivo with a halftime <30 min results in optimum hepatocyte gene- silencing potency (Chen et al., 2014, J. Control Release 196:106-12; Ambegia et al., 2005, Biochimica et Biophysica Acta 1669: 155- 163). In addition, tight control of particle size can be obtained by varying the PEG-lipid parameter: higher PEG MW or higher molar fraction of PEG-lipids in the particles lead to smaller particles. Despite these advantages, PEGylation of nanoparticles may lead as well to several effects which are detrimental to the intended use for drug deliveiy. PEGylation of liposomes and LNPs is known to reduce the cellular uptake and endosomal escape, thus reducing at the end the overall transfection efficiency. Indeed, the PEG shell provides a steric barrier to efficient binding of particles to the cell and also hinders endosomal release by preventing membrane fusion between the liposome and the endosomal membrane. This is why the type of PEG-lipid and the amount of PEG-lipid used must be always carefully adjusted. It should provide sufficient stealth effect for in vivo and stabilization aspects on the one hand, while not hindering transfection on the other. This phenomenon is known as the “PEG Dilemma”. Besides lowering transfection efficiency, PEGylation has been associated with accelerated blood clearance (ABC) phenomenon induced by anti-PEG antibodies and/or complement activation as well as storage diseases (Bendele A et al., 1998, Toxicolocical Sciences 42, 152-157; Young MA et al., 2007, Translational Research 149(6), 333-342; S.M. Moghimi, J. Szebeni, 2003, Progress in Lipid Research 42:463-478). Ishida et al. and Laverman et al. reported that intravenous injection in rats of PEG-grafted liposomes may significantly alter the pharmacokinetic behavior of a second dose when this second dose is administered after an interval of several days (Laverman P et al., 2001, J. Pharmacol. Exp. Ther. 298(2), 607-12; Ishida et al., 2006, J. Control Release 115(3), 251-8). The phenomenon of “accelerated blood clearance” (ABC) appears to be related to the PEG content of liposomes. The presence of anti- PEG antibodies in the plasma induces a higher clearance of the particles by the Monophagocyte System (MPS) which at the end reduces the efficacy of the drug. PEG is also supposed to induce complement activation, which can lead to hypersensitivity reaction, also known as Complement-Activation Related Pseudo-Allergy (CARPA). It is still not clear from the literature if the activation of complement is due to the nanoparticle in general or to the presence of PEG in particular. The presence of PEG in other lipidic particles may also induce a specific immune response. Semple et al. (2005, J. Pharmacol. Exp. Ther. 312(3), 1020-6) reported that liposomes containing PEG-lipid derivatives and encapsulated antisense oligodeoxynucleotide or plasmid DNA elicit a strong immune response that results in the rapid blood clearance of subsequent doses in mice. The magnitude of this response was sufficient to induce significant morbidity and, in some instances, mortality. Rapid elimination of liposome-encapsulated oligodeoxynucleotides from blood depended on the presence of PEG-lipid in the membrane because the use of non-pegylated liposomes or liposomes containing rapidly exchangeable PEG-lipid abrogated the response. The generation of anti-PEG antibody and the putative complement activation were a likely explanation for the rapid elimination of the vesicles from the blood. As PEG may induce immune responses there is a need to avoid it for certain applications where multiple injections are needed. Examples are therapies using nucleic acid (such as RNA, in particular mRNA), for example for protein replacement therapy. Here, the risk can be particularly high due to the potential intrinsic immunogenicity of nucleic acid (in particular RNA). Other examples are protein knock-down therapies using inhibitory RNA (such as siRNA), antisense oligonucleotides or DNA based therapies. Thus, there remains a need in the art for efficient compositions and methods for introducing nucleic acid, such as RNA, into cells which avoid the disadvantages accompanied by use of PEG. Ideally, these compositions and methods should be such that (i) the compositions are stable and can be stored in a temperature range compliant to regular technologies in pharmaceutical practice, in particular at a temperature of about -20°C or even in liquid form at temperatures between +2 and +20°C; (ii) the compositions can repeatably be frozen and thawed; (iii) the compositions are ready to use; (iv) the compositions being free of PEG maintain high biological efficacy; and/or (v) the nucleic acid contained in the compositions is in a stable form and is not significantly degraded upon storage. The present disclosure addresses these and other needs. The inventors surprisingly found that the compositions and methods described herein fulfill the above- mentioned requirements. In particular, it is demonstrated that by using an inorganic polyphosphate, it is possible to prepare compositions which are stable (in particular with respect to the colloidal size of the particles contained in said compositions), which can be stored in liquid form, which can repeatably be frozen and thawed, which contain nucleic acid that is in a stable form, and which maintain high biological efficacy, even if the composition/particles does/do not comprise a PEG lipid or any other stealth lipid.

The first patent proposes polysarcosine, a biodegradable polymer, as an alternative to PEG. The second proposes inorganic polyphosphate, a multivalent anion, also as a PEG substitute. Both patents include identical language, expressing concerns about PEG’s potential for immunogenicity.

Specifically, the concerns refer to:

• Potential risks inherent to PEG itself • Immunological risks arising from anti-PEG antibodies

BioNTech explicitly states:

As PEG may induce immune responses there is a need to avoid it for certain applications where multiple injections are needed. Examples are therapies using nucleic acid (such as RNA, in particular mRNA), for example for protein replacement therapy. Here, the risk can be particularly high due to the potential intrinsic immunogenicity of nucleic acid (in particular RNA).

Incidentally, BioNTech also explicitly acknowledges the following in the second Patent (WO2023193892A1):

The advantages of using RNA include transient expression and a non- transforming character. Furthermore, RNA does not need to enter the nucleus in order to be expressed and moreover cannot integrate into the host genome, thereby eliminating diverse risks such as oncogenesis.

In this context, BioNTech disregards the presence and activity of endogenous retrotransposons such as LINE-1. Although still hypothetical and not definitively demonstrated in vivo, some studies (e.g., Markus Aldén et al.; Liguo Zhang et al.) suggest that LINE-1 activity may lead to the reverse transcription of RNA into complementary DNA (cDNA), which could potentially integrate into the host genome.

Therefore, the assertion that RNA cannot integrate into the genome is not scientifically conclusive, and the risk of genomic integration cannot be considered entirely absent.

In the case of mRNA, particularly chemically modified and lipid nanoparticle (LNP)-delivered mRNA, its increased stability and extended intracellular persistence may elevate the likelihood of reverse transcription by the LINE-1. Compared to unmodified or short-lived RNA, this theoretically increases the chance of cDNA formation and potential integration into the host genome.

In addition, the above statement paradoxically and implicitly acknowledges the possibility of genomic integration by DNA (such as residual DNA), while emphasizing the relative safety of RNA. In other words, BioNTech implicitly concedes the potential risk such as oncogenesis associated with DNA integration through this comparative assertion.

2. Moderna

On the other hand, Moderna has filed patents US20220047518A1 and US20200206362A1 addressing similar issues. US20220047518A1 was filed on September 19, 2019, and US20200206362A1 was filed on October 11, 2019. These filings occurred before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and prior to the implementation of global mRNA vaccine policies.

1st Patent (US20220047518A1):

BACKGROUND OF THE INVENTION [0002] Lipids comprising polyethylene glycol units (PEG lipids) have wide ranging applications in, for example, consumer products, pharmaceutical compositions, cosmetic compositions, and drug delivery. In particular, PEG lipids are useful as components in lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) for the encapsulation and delivery of agents (e.g., therapeutic agents). [0003] Effective in vivo delivery of active agents such as small molecule drugs, proteins, peptides, and nucleic acids represents a continuing medical challenge. Some agents and/or particles are recognized by the immune system, resulting in decreased efficacy. To address this issue, certain formulations have incorporated polymers, such as PEG lipids, which are thought to cloak or mask the agent, thereby reducing its antigenicity and immunogenicity. However, even these “stealth” formulations have their limitations, including an inability to be repeatedly and frequently dosed, for example, over a period of days without the loss of activity. In addition, some agents or formulations when administered in vivo may interact with one or more cells or factors, potentially interfering with their functions, and ultimately resulting in adverse effects. Such adverse effects may limit the administration frequency and/or administered dose of the agent, or may preclude in vivo use altogether. [0004] Formulating LNPs to achieve ideal physical characteristics and bioperformance is challenging. Several factors dictate LNP properties and performance, including structure of the lipid components, choice and ratio of the lipid components, ratio of lipid components to the encapsulated agent, and more. SUMMARY OF THE INVENTION [0005] The present disclosure in part provides compounds (i.e., PEG lipids) which are useful in pharmaceutical compositions, cosmetic compositions, and drug delivery systems, e.g., for use in lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations. The present disclosure also provides LNP formulations comprising PEG lipids described herein, and methods of using the same. For example, the LNPs provided herein are useful for the delivery of an agent (e.g., therapeutic agent such as a nucleic acid) to a subject. In certain embodiments, the LNPs provided herein are less susceptible, if at all susceptible, to accelerated blood clearance (ABC) after administration to a subject. [0006] The PEG lipids and LNPs provided herein, in certain embodiments, exhibit increased PEG shedding compared to existing PEG lipids and LNP formulations. “PEG shedding,” as used herein, refers to the cleavage of a PEG group from a PEG lipid. In many instances, cleavage of a PEG group from a PEG lipid occurs through serum-driven esterase-cleavage or by hydrolysis. The PEG lipids provided herein, in certain embodiments, have been designed to control the rate of PEG shedding from an LNP.

2nd Patent (US20200206362A1):

BACKGROUND [0002] Effective in vivo delivery of active agents such as small molecule drugs, proteins, peptides, and nucleic acids represents a continuing medical challenge. Some active agents are recognized by the immune system, resulting in decreased efficacy. To address this issue, certain active agent formulations have incorporated polymers such as polyethylene glycol which was thought to cloak or mask the agent, thereby reducing its antigenicity and immunogenicity. However, even these “stealth” formulations have their limitations, including an inability to be repeatedly and frequently dosed, for example, over a period of days without loss of activity. [0003] In addition, some agents or formulations when administered in vivo may interact with one or more cells or factors, potentially interfering with their functions, and ultimately resulting in adverse effects. Such adverse effects may limit the administration frequency and/or administered dose of the agent, or may preclude in vivo use altogether. SUMMARY [0004] The present disclosure is based, at least in part, on the discoveries that components of lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) may induce an innate immune response. In some embodiments components of the LNPs, such as phosphatidylcholine, may induce the production of natural IgM and/or IgG molecules, which may be mediated by activation of B1 cells, such as B1a and/or B1b cells. These biological mechanisms may contribute to drug responses caused by LNPs, including accelerated blood clearance (ABC) and dose-limiting toxicity such as acute phase response (APR) and complement activation-related pseudoallergy (CARPA). Both B1a cells and platelets express CD36, which can bind phosphatidylcholine. [0005] The activation of B1 cells and platelets by LNPs may be mediated by activation of the CD36 receptor by a component in the LNPs such as phosphatidylcholine. Additionally, the PEG-lipid on the LNPs may contribute to the production of natural IgM and/or anti-PEG IgG and IgM. Accordingly, provided herein are methods and compositions for delivering LNPs to a subject without promoting the same degree of LNP-related drug responses as noted herein by using LNPs that do not trigger an innate immune response characterized by natural IgM production, natural IgG production, anti-PEG IgM, anti-PEG IgG, B1a cell activation, B1b cell activation, pDC cell activation and/or platelet aggregation and/or activation, and/or using secondary agents, in particular, pharmacological agents, that inhibit the production of this innate immune response, as well as suppress the downstream signaling pathways leading to the LNP-related drug responses.

Although PEG2000-DMG, which is used in Moderna’s LNPs, is not explicitly mentioned in these patents, the disclosed inventions are clearly designed to address immunogenicity and toxicity concerns associated with conventional PEG-lipids in lipid nanoparticles.

The introduction of PEG-shedding lipids or alternative stabilizers reflects a clear acknowledgment of the limitations of traditional PEG2000-based lipids, particularly their propensity to induce anti-PEG antibodies, trigger accelerated blood clearance (ABC), acute phase response (APR), and cause complement activation-related pseudoallergy (CARPA).

3. Silence…

Those are not a generic disclaimer. It is an unequivocal acknowledgment of a clinical risk, backed by the decision to pursue alternative compounds and novel solutions. If PEG were truly an optimal, risk-free component, there would be no justification for developing and patenting multiple alternative compounds.

These patent documents demonstrate beyond doubt that BioNTech and Moderna were fully aware of the immunological dangers associated with PEG long before the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The fact that BioNTech and Moderna have clearly documented the risks of PEG in the legal records of their patent filings, while such concerns are largely absent from public ethical debates, suggests that medical ethics and legal disclosure requirements may operate on separate tracks.

Practically speaking, recipients of mRNA vaccines already possess vaccine-induced anti-PEG antibodies, owing to the presence of PEGylated lipids such as ALC-0159 (BioNTech) and PEG2000-DMG (Moderna) in the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations.

Yet despite this awareness, both of BioNTech and Moderna have remained silent—a silence that invites both ethical and legal scrutiny. While the declaration of a pandemic may be used to justify such silence, this justification exposes the deeper logic of the system.

That is, the medical system is not sustained by denying risks, but by rendering them invisible. Silence becomes the mechanism through which risk is neutralized. Within this fabricated invisibility, the system reasserts its own ethical legitimacy and continues to perform its self-declared nobility.

In this meaning, medical professionals merely stage themselves as noble figures, fabricated in a legitimacy built upon the illusion of harmlessness.

The public, in turn, worships this performance as a moral good, and as a result, they become incapable of recognizing that they themselves may be its victims. The masses routinize the exception, fall into the illusion that it is a natural state, and internalize it as such.

Therefore, We must no longer ask,

Why did these fatal side effects occur?

Instead, We must accept that

Fatal side effects are now part of our daily scenery,

And we ourselves are among the colors that compose it.

The greatest evil is not committed by the fanatic perpetrator, but by ordinary people who, through thoughtlessness and uncritical conformity to the system, carry it out without reflection. — Adapted from Hannah Arendt’s concept of the “banality of evil.”

