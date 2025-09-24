Patent’s Substack

Eckhard Umann
Sep 25

Practically speaking, recipients of mRNA vaccines already possess vaccine-induced anti-PEG antibodies, owing to the presence of PEGylated lipids such as ALC-0159 (BioNTech) and PEG2000-DMG (Moderna) in the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations...

Masaki Fujii
Oct 23

The antifreeze used in car engines is toxic, so it is colored fluorescent orange or green.

The main component of antifreeze is liquid ethylene glycol, or propylene glycol in Europe.

It is said to have a slightly sweet taste.

Antifreeze is occasionally used in murder cases. One such incident occurred in Japan about two years ago. It is toxic enough to kill someone even if ingested.

Polyethylene glycol (PEG) is a polymerized form of ethylene glycol. Its molecular structure varies.

Even if it is a small amount, if it enters the bloodstream, the toxicity will be more immediate.

In Germany, ALC-0315 (ionized lipid) and ALC-0159 (PEGylated lipid) are classified as occupational safety level OEB3 (moderate toxicity potential).

ALC-0159 → Carcinogenic

ALC-0315 → Hepatocellular

PEG2000_DMG → Listed in the Toxicity Database, but specific details have not yet been tested.

