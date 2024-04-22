Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel's patents have been highly controversial because they openly teaches us about the risks associated with the mRNA vaccine, as featured on the Substack of Mr. McKernan.

Stephane Bancel's fatal testimony can be mainly found in the BACKGROUND section of the patent specification. This is related to the issue of "legal self-acknowledgement" that often arises when drafting the patent specifications. Generally, "the problem to be solved by the invention" and "the problem of the prior art" are described in this section, and the invention described in the specification (Claim section) is to be a means to solve the problem.

By thoroughly describing the BACKGROUND section (problem to be solved by the invention), the invention capable of solving the big problem appears to be a better invention and more likely to be patented.

However, this is an illusion.

This directly leads to the disclosure of the technical problem which was actually known to the inventor at the patent filing date, and may affect future own products.

The invention for which a patent right has been granted constitutes an intangible movable property right, and the matters stated in the specification legally bind the applicatn and inventor. For example, the matters stated in the patent specification should be bound by the principle of good faith and the doctrine of estoppel.

Therefore, when describing a background of an invention or a prior art in a patent specification, an extreme care must be taken to avoid giving rise to "legal self-acknowledgement." The matters to be described in the BACKGROUND section (problem to be solved by the invention) should be kept to the minimum necessary for obtaining a patent right, and statements not related to the patent right should be omitted.

Unfortunately, Stephane Bancel's patents neglect those matters. His patents with fatal confessions fall into the following three categories.

(1) "OFFSPRING" PATENT

(2) "ENDOTOXIN" PATENT

(3) "RESIDUAL DNA & qPCR" PATENT

(1) The "OFFSPRING" PATENT teaches us that DNA introduced into a cell can be inherited by daughter cells or by offspring.

e.g. WO2013151663A1

(2) The "ENDOTOXIN" PATENT teaches us that the endotoxin contamination is detrimental to patient safety and therefore a process that introduces endotoxin into a drug substance is generally not viable for use in patients.

e.g. WO2014152031A1

(3) The "RESIDUAL DNA & qPCR" PATENT teaches us that the DNA template used in the mRNA manufacturing process must be removed because it has the potential to be oncogenic in patient populations. Also, this patent teaches us that the qPCR underestimates the residual DNA.

e.g. WO2014152030A1

Moderna uses qPCR in their manufacturing process, despite this patent, so this patent seems to be relatively deadly.

From Information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine Moderna intramuscular injection (see P. 109).

From EMA/15689/2021 Corr.1 (P. 19/169)

The reason why I focused on his patents this time is to respond to the public question as to whether there are other fatal patent applications filed by him. Although I couldn't find any particularly new findings, let me report this as one important result (see the list attached below).

I searched for his patents and categorized them with the patent families. The List of these patents linked to the Google Patents is attached at the bottom of this post.

Total of 219 patent applications were extracted. Some patents do not include him as an inventor although they belong to the patent family.

There were 145 "OFFSPRING" PATENTs accounting for 2/3 of the total.

There were 6 "ENDOTOXIN" PATENTs (see Patent family 4).

There were 5 "RESIDUAL DNA & qPCR" PATENTs (see Patent family 7).

Those include the patent applications claiming priority and the divisional (continuation) applications, but I have never seen so many patent applications filed by a single inventor (even a joint inventor).

NOTE:

For convenience, I have extracted the International patents (WO), the European patents (EP), and the United States patents (US), and other patent families including Australian patent (AU), Japanese patent (JP), Chinese patent (CN), etc., are excluded from the list.

The "A" at the end of the patent number means the "patent publication number." The "B" may be added to the end of a patent number, which means a "registration number." The A-status and the B-status patent specifications typically disclose the same content, except for the scope of the Claims.

I could have extracted the B status patents, but as is clear from the number of patent applications, but the process of checking for overlaps between A-status and B-status patent specifications is extremely time-consuming. Also, there are patents that have been published but not registered.

So, I excluded the B-status. That is, all we need to know are just the published technical contents. We can easily find out whether A-status patent is registered or not from Google patent, etc.

The patent search requires an advanced know-how (unfortunately I don’t have), so there is no guarantee that all patents are correctly extracted. Therefore, there may be patents missing from this list. If you find a patent of Stephane Bancel, please let me know to create a list that serves the public interest. That will be reflected in the following list.

The patent families I'm interested in and going to check more are highlighted by markers, etc. Blue texts indicate patents other than the "OFFSPRING" PATENTs in Family 1.

Publication No.

[Family. 1]

WO2013090648A1 WO2013151663A1 WO2013151664A1 WO2013151665A2 WO2013151666A2 WO2013151667A1 WO2013151668A2 WO2013151669A1 WO2013151670A2 WO2013151671A1 WO2013151672A2 WO2013151736A2 WO2014081507A1 WO2014093924A1 WO2014164253A1 EP2763701A1 EP2833920A2 EP2833921A2 EP2833922A2 EP2833923A1 EP2833892A2 EP2833894A1 EP2834259A1 EP2834260A1 EP2834358A2 EP2847329A1 EP2849799A2 EP2922554A1 EP2931319A1 EP2964234A1 EP3492109A1 EP3501550A1 EP3505176A1 EP3520820A1 EP3520821A1 EP3682905A1 EP3978030A1 EP4015005A1 EP4074834A1 US2013115272A1 US2013123481A1 US2013156849A1 US2013259923A1 US2013259924A1 US2013253043A1 US2013244278A1 US2013244279A1 US2013252281A1 US2013236974A1 US2013237592A1 US2013237593A1 US2013237594A1 US2013245104A1 US2013245105A1 US2013245106A1 US2013245107A1 US2013266640A1 US2014010861A1 US2014105964A1 US2014105965A1 US2014105966A1 US2014107189A1 US2014113959A1 US2014113960A1 US2014141067A1 US2014141068A1 US2014147432A1 US2014147454A1 US2014148502A1 US2014155472A1 US2014155473A1 US2014155474A1 US2014155475A1 US2014161873A1 US2014171485A1 US2014179771A1 US2014186432A1 US2014193482A1 US2014194494A1 US2014199371A1 US2014200262A1 US2014200263A1 US2014200264A1 US2014206755A1 US2014221465A1 US2014249208A1 US2014255467A1 US2014255468A1 US2014275229A1 US2015044277A1 US2015050354A1 US2015064235A1 US2015064236A1 US2015086614A1 US2015111248A1 US2015166616A1 US2015246139A1 US2015307542A1 US2015368665A1 US2015376648A1 US2016022840A1 US2016075733A1 US2016114011A1 US2016151516A1 US2016152678A1 US2016158385A1 US2016199513A1 US2016193299A1 US2016289674A1 US2016348099A1 US2016354490A1 US2016354491A1 US2016354492A1 US2016354493A1 US2016375134A1 US2017028085A1 US2017056528A1 US2017252461A1 US2017348436A1 US2017368200A1 US2018000910A1 US2018002393A1 US2018086807A1 US2018125937A1 US2018170990A1 US2018311381A1 US2018360995A1 US2019240351A1 US2019290742A1 US2019314527A1 US2019315824A1 US2020017565A1 US2020155706A1 US2020164038A1 US2020247861A1 US2020354423A1 US2021077634A1 US2021115101A1 US2021299278A1 US2021308283A1 US2022273555A1 US2022395562A1

[Family. 2]

WO201219168A2 EP2600901A2 EP3578205A1 US2012065252A1 US2014243399A1 US2016024171A1 US2017143796A1 US2019030129A1 US2022273766A1

[Family. 3]

WO2012135805A2 EP2691101A2 US2012251618A1 US2013245103A1 US2015017211A1 US2017258915A1 US2019060458A1 US2021386857A1

[Family. 4]

WO2014152031A1 EP2971161A1 EP3578652A1 EP4279610A2 US2016024140A1 US2023203086A1

[Family. 5]

WO201339861A2 EP2755693A2 EP3384938A1 US2015141499A1 US2016271272A1 US2018318446A1

[Family. 6]

WO201396709A2 EP2793906A2 US2013165504A1 US2015051268A1 US2016205924A1

[Family. 7]

WO2014152030A1 EP2971165A1 US2016024492A1 US2019100748A1 US2021230578A1

[Family. 8]

WO201339857A1 EP2755986A1 US2015056253A1 US2017065675A1 US2018271938A1

[Family. 9]

WO2014152027A1 EP2971033A1 EP3578663A1 US2016024547A1 US2019085368A1

[Family. 10]

WO201390186A1 EP2791159A1 US2014343129A1 US2016256573A1

[Family. 11]

WO2014093574A1 EP2931914A1 US2015315541A1 US2018291335A1

[Family. 12]

WO2012158736A1 EP2710136A1 US2014206752A1 US2016256572A1

[Family. 13]

WO2014158795A1 EP2968397A1 US2016022774A1

[Family. 14]

WO2013130161A1 EP2791364A1 US2014378538A1

[Family. 15]

WO2013106496A1 US2015030576A1

[Family. 16]

US201815927730A(US10898574B) EP12722942A US201213437034A US201313897362A US201414337513A US201615379284A US202117141753A US2012031781W

This post is based on the following posts on the Twitter.

(1) https://x.com/Patent_SUN/status/1775798340913176901

(2) https://x.com/Patent_SUN/status/1781037562720850412