The descriptions relating to the insertional mutagenesis in the Moderna patents can be broadly classified into the following four patterns.

e.g. WO2017070601A1 Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) vaccination is one technique used to stimulate humoral and cellular immune responses to foreign antigens, such as VZV antigens. The direct injection of genetically engineered DNA (e.g., naked plasmid DNA) into a living host results in a small number of host cells directly producing an antigen, resulting in a protective immunological response. With this technique, however, comes potential problems, including the possibility of insertional mutagenesis, which could lead to the activation of oncogenes or the inhibition of tumor suppressor genes.

e.g. WO2017070618A1 Most commercial or developing vaccines are based on whole microorganisms, protein antigens, peptides, polysaccharides or deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) vaccines and their combinations. DNA vaccination is one technique used to stimulate humoral and cellular immune responses to antigens. The direct injection of genetically engineered DNA (e.g., naked plasmid DNA) into a living host results in a small number of its cells directly producing an antigen, resulting in a protective immunological response. With this technique, however, comes potential problems of DNA integration into the vaccine's genome, including the possibility of insertional mutagenesis, which could lead to the activation of oncogenes or the inhibition of tumor suppressor genes.

e.g. WO2019226650A1 In some embodiments, ceDNA is less likely to result in insertional mutagenesis compared to other gene therapy vectors, e.g., plasmid DNA vectors, and therefore can have an improved safety profile when administered to a subject relative to other vectors.

e.g. WO2017100551A1 Messenger RNA (mRNA) is frequently used as a gene delivery molecule in the field of cancer immunotherapy and stem cell-based biomedical research as an alternative to plasmid DNA. As a direct source of gene products, mRNA has several advantages including a lack of requirement for nuclear entry, which poses a significant barrier to DNA delivery, especially in non-dividing cells. mRNA also has a negligible chance of integrating into the host genome, avoiding aberrant transcription and expression of oncogenes caused by insertional mutagenesis.

This International patent application WO2017100551A1 was filed by ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC, and assigned to Moderna TX thereafter. The WO2017100551A1 was transferred to the US and registered as US11389546B2. So, the current Assignee is Moderna TX.

Here is a List of "Insertional mutagenesis" patents of Moderna. The patents are categorized by patent family. The number of patents included in the patent family indicates the importance of the family to which the patents belong.

NOTE: For convenience, I have extracted the International patents (WO), the European patents (EP), and the United States patents (US), and other patent families including Australian patent (AU), Japanese patent (JP), Chinese patent (CN), etc., are excluded from this list.

The patent search requires an advanced know-how (unfortunately I don’t have), so there is no guarantee that all patents are correctly extracted, and there may be patents missing from this list. If you find a Moderna patent relating to "Insertional mutagenesis," please let me know to create a list that serves the public interest. That will be reflected in the following list.

