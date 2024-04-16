I extracted 67 patent applications that contain at least one term of BNT162b1, BNT162b2 and BNT162b3 from BioNTech patent applications, and categorized them based on the patent families (see the list attached below). The List of these patents linked to the Google Patents is also attached at the bottom of this post.

For convenience, I have extracted the International patents (WO), the European patents (EP), and the United States patents (US), and other patent families including Australian patent (AU), Japanese patent (JP), Chinese patent (CN), etc., are excluded from the list.

Since these patents relate to the implemented products, they may disclose matters that are not disclosed in the examination documents, the EMA document and the TGA document. From the number of the patents, the families 1 to 3 seem to be comparatively important.

The patent search requires an advanced know-how (unfortunately I don’t have), so there is no guarantee that all patents are correctly extracted. Therefore, there may be patents missing from this list. If you find a patent containing at least one term among the BNT162b1, the BNT162b2 and the BNT162b3, please let me know to create a list that serves the public interest. That will be reflected in the following list.

This list includes the patents I have already mentioned, such as (1) the patent regarding the late migrating species, and (2) the patent regarding the patent regarding the CTP/ATP concentrations.

(1) the patent regarding the late migrating species

(2) the patent regarding the patent regarding the CTP/ATP concentrations

The patent family does not necessarily disclose the same content, and some patents do not include BNT162b1, BNT162b2 and BNT162b3, even though they are belonged in the same patent family. Also, some of the patents in the list include BNT162a and/or BNT162c as well.

FYI: BioNTech has been developing the six types COVID-19 mRNA vaccines:

From TGA document

BNT162cX is a self-amplifying (replicating) next-generation mRNA vaccine designed based on the alphavirus. According to a document published in Japan, a clinical trial for the BNT162c2 was conducted in Germany.

From SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccine (BNT162, PF-07302048)

The patents US20220002682A1 (Alphavirus replicon particle) and US20210322541A1 (Coronavirus vaccine) from VLP Therapeutics Inc are good tools for understanding the self-amplifying vaccine. The self-amplifying mRNA vaccine of VLP Therapeutics Inc encodes the alphavirus region (nsP1-4) and the RBD of the spike of the coronavirus.

This vaccine is scheduled to undergo the clinical trial involving 4,000 Japanese people in this year. The scale of investment for this vaccine is too large to ignore.

The patents of VLP Therapeutics Inc are very interesting because they includes the vector maps for the plasmids. I have already posted some articles in Japanese language on Twitter, but I would like to post them again on Substack.

Patent list linked to the Google patent

Publication No.

<Family 1>

US20240042011A1 WO2024002985A1 US230338512A1 EP4226938A2 WO2023094713A2 US20240000921A1 EP4295862A2

<Family 2>

US20230075979A1 US20230073461A1 US20240075165A1 US11547673B1 EP3901260A1 EP3901261A1 US20220249704A1 US20220273820A1 WO2021214204A1 EP4139452A1 WO2021213945A1 EP4139616A1 US20240002127A1 WO2021213924A1 EP4138897A1

<Family 3>

WO2022101469A1 EP4243789A1 US20240041785A1 WO2022101461A1 EP4243790A1 US2023414516A1 WO2022218503A1 WO2022101470A1 EP4243788A1 US20230414747A1 WO2022218891A1 EP4322925A2 WO2022101471A1 WO2022101486A1 US20240033344A1 EP4243787A1

<Family 4>

WO2021188969A2 EP4121104A2 US20230141371A1 US20230083931A1

<Family 5>

WO2023073190A1

<Family 6>

WO2023067193A2 EP4238577A2

<Family 7>

WO2023066496A1

<Family 8>

WO2023049272A1 US20230183769A1

<Family 9>

WO2023025404A1 US20230183769A1

<Family 10>

WO2022235853A1 EP4334944A1 WO2022235847A1 EP4334943A1

<Family 11>

WO2022223617A1 EP4326317A1

<Family 12>

WO2024027910A1 WO2024028445A1

<Family 13>

WO2023147092A2

<Family 14>

WO2023144779A1 WO2023147091A1

<Family 15>

WO2023139170A1 WO2023138786A1

<Family 16>

WO2023126404A1 WO2023126053A1

<Family 17>

WO2023122200A2 US20230201817A1