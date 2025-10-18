1. Perverse structure

Conspiracy theorists are those who behave as if they maintain a critical perspective toward the system, yet deviate from that perspective into a “mythical narrative” that cannot function as a genuine critique toward the system.

This constitutes a form of intellectual perversion, and in that they function as a perverse apparatus that unconsciously contributes to the immorality inherent in the system, they paradoxically reinforce the legitimacy of the system. In this respect, it is an ethically highly questionable structure.

Properly speaking, criticism to the system is a constructive endeavor that guarantees publicness and ethics, and promotes institutional transparency and accountability. However, conspiracy theorists replace the opportunity for genuine criticism with an unrealistic and transcendent belief in mythical narratives, thereby diverting the scope of critique away from the system itself and enabling unconscious compliance with unethical and immoral institutional behavior. Examples of such conspiracy theories include QAnon and the Flat Earth theory.

Within this structure, the conspiracy theorists who target medicine are to be positioned as perverse complements who ultimately serve to reinforce the legitimacy of the system by substituting mythical narratives for the possibility of rational criticism of the medicine system. Typical conspiracy theories related to medicine and vaccination include the chip theory, the graphene oxide theory, and virus denialism.

The conspiracy theorists function as convenient perverse complements for medicine in that they uncritically subordinate, through their own faith, to real-world problems such as drug-related harm and ethical deviations.

At the root of the conspiracy theories lies an institutional asymmetry of knowledge known as “structural ignorance,” which is generated by the system itself. This refers to a structure in which those with superior information consciously or unconsciously manipulate and select information, and thereby restrict the judgments and actions of those with inferior information within the framework of the system.

The disadvantaged party is forced to make unfavorable choices based on arbitrary information without knowing the truth, while simultaneously falling under the illusion that they “thought and decided for themselves,” thus taking responsibility for that decision.

For example, in the relationship between a doctor and a patient, the patient within a state of the structural ignorance is guided toward the option presented by the doctor. Conversely, if the doctor is within a state of the structural ignorance, the doctor may lead the patient toward inappropriate or incorrect medical treatment.

When the system itself creates the structural ignorance, the premise of informed consent collapses. In this structure, where neither fair information sharing nor free will exists, only a ritual of following the script dictated by the superior party takes place, and genuine “consent” is never realized.

Originally, this “structural ignorance” should serve as a starting point for recognizing contradictions, flaws, and the absence of accountability in information, thereby directing people’s attention to the lack of institutional transparency and ethical shortcomings.

However, the conspiracy theorists deviate from this process in a perverted manner, and by placing their faith not in the real issue of the “untold truth,” but in a “mythical worldview” of a “conspiratorial order,” they position themselves outside the realm of knowledge and attempt to collapse the “structural ignorance” from beyond the bounds of rational discourse. As a result, the target of criticism is shifted toward a “hidden power structure” or a “mastermind,” giving rise to robust and entrenched conspiracy theories.

The conspiracy theories favor simplistic, binary narratives such as good versus evil and ruler versus ruled, and have mythic structures that give meaning to anxiety and helplessness. In an information overload society, although data is abundant, it is fragmented and obscures the larger picture, and it gives rise to cognitive insecurity. The “structural ignorance” refers to a state in which the absence of information and ethical voids are institutionally embedded, and this opacity invites the emergence of the conspiracy theories.

Those who struggle to conceptualize complexity are drawn to the simple explanatory models of the conspiracy theories, and enhance a sense of superiority as “those who know the truth” and a sense of belonging within like-minded communities. The conspiracy theories function as “emotional processing devices” that provide psychological rewards, diverting critical energy that would otherwise be directed at the organization toward a symbolic enemy. As a result, the legitimate institutional critique to the structural ignorance is misdirected, and thus essential ethical questions are made to disappear.

The conspiracy theorists are individuals who devote themselves to the belief that they are “warriors of light who expose the laws of the world as they themselves define them,” and they appear as peculiar critics of medicine.

On the surface, they denounce the lack of scientific evidence in medicine, and take a stance of rejecting medicine itself. However, underlying this is a distrust of the authority structure of the medical system, along with the assumption of a typical mythical order, such as the existence of a “mastermind” or a “conspiratorial order” that manipulates it from behind the scenes.

At first glance, they may appear to be in opposition to medicine. However, in practice, they operate as an extremely convenient “perverted entity” for medicine. This is because their “conspiratorial evidence” serves as an extreme counterpart to the “scientific evidence” of medicine, thereby making the “scientific evidence” appear as relatively “rational.” In this respect, the conspiracy theories play a perverse role in reinforcing the legitimacy of medicine.

For example, the process by which the conspiracy theorists are repeatedly denied and stigmatized as “unintelligent” or “antisocial” sends a powerful message that “conspiracy theorists are foolish,” which becomes strongly imprinted in the minds of third parties. This imprinting serves to suppress the expansion of potential believers, while at the same time highlighting the rationality and legitimacy of medicine as a “contrast.”

In other words, by reinforcing the discourse that “conspiracy theorists are foolish,” the criticism against the system itself is avoided, and the legitimacy of the system is consequently reinforced.

Conversely, the medicine reinforces its legitimacy as a scientific, rational, and benevolent system by marginalizing the conspiracy theories as irrational and dangerous ideologies. As a result, a structure is created in which the conspiracy theorists unknowingly contribute to the harmful aspects of the medical system.

The conspiracy theorists rarely challenge their conspiracy theories or confront other conspiracy theorists, and therefore they can remain irresponsible for their beliefs.

2. Religiosity and Unfalsifiability

The general definition of the conspiracy theory is a belief system based on the premise that “there exist malevolent entities or groups secretly manipulating events behind the scenes,” through which all information and phenomena are reinterpreted in a unified manner.

At this very definition stage, the conspiracy theory can be understood not merely as an accumulation of misinformation or ignorance, but as an ideology akin to a religious worldview.

“Religion” refers to a system that forms and maintains the values and behavioral norms of individuals and society through faith, rituals, and ethics related to “transcendent” beings or concepts. Therefore, if a certain ideology centers on transcendent values, has institutional practices to realize them, and governs people’s lives and decisions based on that axis, there is no doubt that it is a “religion,” regardless of how much its vocabulary may be secularized.

From a systematic perspective, the conspiracy theories are grounded in transcendent concepts equivalent to a “sacred order” or “creator,” such as the “conspiratorial order” or the “mastermind.” Therefore, the conspiracy theory is not merely an error of cognition but a religion equipped with a “form of faith practice.”

This religious nature of the conspiracy theories is one reason why their ideology is extremely resilient and fluid in the face of counter-evidences and logical contradictions.

What the conspiracy theorists prioritize is not “evidence” but the “meaning of the mythical story” of a “world already controlled.” Therefore, no matter how logically contradictions or errors are pointed out, the conspiracy theorists reinterpret even these as “evidence of the conspiracy,” “part of the conspiracy,” or “misunderstandings,” and the more they are denied, the more they deepen their conviction that “the truth is indeed being hidden.”

In this regard, the conspiracy theories possess a self-contained “impossibility of falsification (impossibility of denial),” where being denied itself becomes proof of the faith. In other words, the conspiracy theories are a religion that transcends the principle of “falsifiability” proposed by Karl Popper in “The Logic of Scientific Discovery.”

The “falsifiability” refers to the property of a proposition or theory being capable of being empirically proven false, and it serves as the criterion distinguishing scientific propositions from non-scientific ones. In other words, the requirement for being scientific is that “under what conditions can the claim be shown to be wrong” is clearly defined.

That is, science is an open intellectual endeavor that, while inherently allowing for the possibility of error, continuously examines and corrects those errors through reproducibility.

In contrast thereto, the conspiracy theorists imitate the form of the “falsifiability” but, each time falsification is presented, they overlay and nullify it with their own interpretations. Such interpretations lack reproducibility and are justified and self-reinforced only within the internal logic of their belief system.

Therefore, the conspiracy theory is a closed and transcendent intellectual structure that continuously generates infinite room for error while perpetually avoiding reproducibility.

The self-contained structure of the conspiracy theories is precisely the essence of the faith that rejects Popper’s concept of the “falsifiability,” and it is the fundamental reason why the conspiracy theories are decisively severed from scientific discourse.

If there is any approach toward the conspiracy theorists other than “rejection and denial,” it is to prompt a structural awareness that the object of their belief is not “fact” but “religion.” However, since they reprocess even such instruction as a “misunderstanding of the facts” or “part of the conspiracy,” it is impossible to make them aware of their own faith.

Fundamentally, there exists a rupture in the linguistic systems between the conspiracy theorists and the non-conspiracy theorists. For example, terms such as “truth,” “evidence,” and “science” belong to entirely different worldlines and contexts for each group, and thus carry different meanings. As a result, meaningful dialogue with them is impossible, and the mere presentation of facts or counterarguments proves powerless.

It may not be necessary to overcome this rupture, but to do so would require dismantling the “mythical narrative” (i.e., belief system) upon which the conspiracy theories are founded. However, this too is extremely difficult. This is because the conspiracy theorists are already prepared to reinterpret all logic and evidence as “part of the conspiracy,” and their worldview is not supported by logic, but by emotions such as isolation, distrust, and a sense of victimhood.

Therefore, when attempting to dismantle the conspiracy theories, there is no need whatsoever for compromise, dialogue, persuasion, counterarguments, or empathy disguised as understanding. What is needed is simply to have them articulate their own “mythical narrative” in detail and translate its abnormality into a general vocabulary system in a way that is visible to third parties.

3. Redefinition

Behind every conspiracy theory, there is always a dysfunction within the system (such as medicine). In other words, the conspiracy theories do not merely represent a distortion of knowledge, but rather emerge as a mirror image in response to ethical flaws, contradictions, and violence in the system.

◆ QAnon: The Battle Between Dark Rulers and the Savior

The closed and opaque nature of political processes

The hollowing out of democratic legitimacy

Interest-driven structures and collusion among political parties and bureaucrats

The breakdown of communication between power and citizens

◆ Flat Earth: The Complete Denial of Scientific Truth

The national and military use of science (e.g., nuclear development, space weapons)

The non-transparency and increasing specialization of scientific knowledge

The knowledge gap between scientists and citizens

The subordination of science to economic and political interests

◆ The Chip and Graphene Oxide Theories and The Virus Denialism: Manipulation and Control of the Human Body, Health, and Reality

The knowledge gap between medicine and citizens

Conflicts of interest between medicine and the pharmaceutical industry (especially Big Pharma)

The lack of transparency in new drug approval processes

The one-sided enforcement of public health policies (e.g., vaccine passports)

The lack of accountability in medical explanations

The hollowing out of informed consent

The hollowing out of informed consent corresponds to the “control by an external authority” proposed by the German philosopher Immanuel Kant. Modern institutions, especially the medical system, structurally embody an asymmetry of information, which leads to institutional violence and a “tyranny of knowledge.” The discourse that should originally be directed toward an ethical critique against the system is instead inverted into a pseudo-critique in the form of the conspiracy theories.

The conspiracy theories should not be defined as external problems such as misinformation or deviant beliefs, but rather be redefined as “structural symptoms” produced by the ethical voids inherent in the internal structure of the system.

In this context, a genuine critique of the system that goes beyond the conspiracy theories lies in exposing the ethical dysfunctions of the system that give rise to the conspiracy theories, and in severing their symbiotic relationship.

And thus, I propose the following redefinition of the conspiracy theory:

The conspiracy theories are part of the system.

The conspiracy theories are not autonomous critiques outside the system, but an “internal heteronomous faith” within the system that vicariously expresses ethical contradictions and unexplainable aspects of the system in the form of “belief.”

When the system loses ethical legitimacy or falls into silence due to cognitive limits, the conspiracy theories arise to fill that void and begins to speak of unspeakable violence and contradictions of the system from outside the realm of knowledge. In other words, the conspiracy theory is a “ghost of narration,” a perverse echo emanating from the blank zones of the system.

The conspiracy theories and the system appear to be in fierce opposition on the surface.

However, the conspiracy theories cannot exist without the presence of the system, and they possess a paradoxical structure wherein they must parasitize the system even as they criticize it. On the other hand, the system possesses a paradoxical structure wherein they conceal their own flaws through the denial of the conspiracy theories and perform an image of soundness and integrity.

In other words, the conspiracy theories play the role of excessively amplifying and narrating the violence and culture of concealment within the system through mythic narratives, and precisely because of the abnormality of this narration, they relatively reinforce the rationality of the system.

Conversely, the system externalizes and stigmatizes the distrust and suspicion they themselves generate as the conspiracy theories, and through their denial, they perform an image of their own soundness.

The conspiracy theories and the system appear to be in opposition on the surface, yet inwardly they form a deeply paradoxical symbiotic relationship of mutual dependence. This relationship is extremely perverse.

French philosopher Michel Foucault pointed out the following:

Deviation does not exist naturally, but it is constructed and named by the system.

For Foucault, the “deviation” refers to the Other, such as the madman, criminal, or heretic, who is deliberately externalized and named by the system to maintain its own legitimacy. In light of this structure, the conspiracy theorists are also designated and excluded by the system as “deviants.”

However, the conspiracy theories are not merely an “externality constructed by the system.” Rather, they are an inevitable phenomenon generated from within the latent ethical dysfunction of the system, that is, from the system’s structures of concealment and secrecy. Moreover, the true significance of the conspiracy theories is realized through their exclusion by the system.

In this sense, the conspiracy theories should be understood not as Foucault’s notion of “externalized Others” who are deviants, but rather as the system’s own mirror image that it was forced to exclude from within.

4．Negative Mimesis

To comprehensively capture this structure, I propose the concept of “negative mimesis” (or “perverse mimesis”).

“Mimesis” means “imitation.” This “negative mimesis” is a logic that interprets in reverse the “mimesis theory,” namely the “scapegoat mechanism,” proposed by the French philosopher René Girard.

According to Girard, human desire does not arise autonomously but is formed through “mimetic desire,” which is the imitation of the desires of others. When the same desire excessively accumulates around the same object, social tension intensifies, and ultimately, certain individuals or groups are chosen as “scapegoats” and expelled as sacrifices, thereby temporarily restoring order.

Modern system pursues completeness as an institution, while the conspiracy theories pursue the completeness of a negative narrative faith that depends on the system.

In this sense, the conspiracy theories represent a negative form of “mimetic desire” dependent on the desires of the system. Therefore, the conspiracy theories do not create oppositional tension with the system, but rather they pervertedly coexist with it.

The system creates a symbiotic existence (the conspiracy theorist) that negatively imitates its own structure, and through their negation and exclusion, it maintains and reinforces order.

This is the “theory of negative mimesis.”

Furthermore, within this structure of negative mimesis, the conspiracy theories negatively imitate the superficial ethical legitimacy (such as publicness and scientific validity) of the system while pervertedly imitating the internal unethical aspects (such as exclusion and medical harm) of the system in a positive manner, thus exhibiting a paradoxical duality.

In this sense, the conspiracy theorists serve a dual mechanism at both the surface and the underlying levels.

That is, on the surface, the conspiracy theorists function as “superficial scapegoats” by taking on the role of “superficial critics” who speak critically of the system, while at a deeper level, they function as “internal scapegoats” by taking on the role of “internal complementers” who pervertedly express the defects of the system. The “superficial scapegoats” are the conspiracy theorists themselves. The system strengthens its legitimacy by excluding the conspiracy theorists as unscientific and antisocial. The “internal scapegoats” are the “conspiratorial order” or “masterminds” invoked by the conspiracy theorists to pervertedly narrate the system’s ethical defects. By installing (tolerating) these, the system is able to divert or absorb anger and dissatisfaction, thereby concealing its ethical shortcomings.

5. Negative Mirror

This structure of negative mimesis also means that the conspiracy theories function as the “negative mirror” of the system, which is another reason why the conspiracy theories are difficult to eliminate.

As long as the system embraces harms and ethical deviations as part of the “everyday scenery” and continues to justify these perversions with “scientific evidence,” the conspiracy theories will continue to justify the system’s perversions with “conspiratorial evidence” as its negative mirror.

The more the system strengthens its authority and power and expands ethical voids, the more conspiracy theories respond by constructing an “evil image of the system.” In turn, the system denies this, thereby staging a “sublime image of the system.”

According to Girard’s theory, the scapegoat mechanism temporarily restores social order but does not solve the fundamental problems. Behind the conspiracy theories, there always exist ethical defects within the system, and as long as the system continues to harbor these ethical flaws and violence internally, the conspiracy theories will perpetually arise to fill that void.

To truly dismantle the conspiracy theories, the system itself must recognize and make visible its ethical dysfunction and sever the symbiotic relationship between the system and the conspiracy theories. However, since this is disadvantageous to the system, it is practically impossible.

Therefore, the true critique to the system lies in “exposing the ethical vacuum that generates the conspiracy theories.” And this revelation leads to “eliminating the conspiracy theories.”

When the conspiracy theories are excluded from outside the system, the ethical defects of the system become manifest, deepening social conflict and division. In that context, pseudo-critics of the system, as well as certain insiders such as medical professionals or pharmaceutical companies, become the “real scapegoats” who are truly sacrificed.

6. Pseudo-Critics（Mimetic Critics）

If the conspiracy theorists are the negative and perverse mirror images outside the system, the “pseudo-critics” are the mimetic defense mechanisms within the system.

The “pseudo-critics” are commonly referred to as “Controlled Opposition” and are described as “fake opposition planted by those in power” through a conspiratorial interpretation. In other words, the system intentionally creates and manipulates opposing forces to keep resistance under control and to steer public opinion through a strategy of divide and rule.

However, this superficial definition does not accurately capture the institutional function and ethical role of the “Controlled Opposition.” Therefore, I refer to the “Controlled Opposition” as the “pseudo-critics.” The “pseudo-critics” are not merely entities that disguise external criticism to protect the system, but rather, they are an indispensable internal mechanism through which the system performs its legitimacy and acquires ethical exemption.

The pseudo-critics are positioned closer to the core of the system than the conspiracy theorists. Criticism far from the core of the system is dealt with by the conspiracy theorists, while criticism approaching the core is handled by the pseudo-critics.

In other words, the pseudo-critics are not merely disguised opposition, but they are functional entities that form the periphery (boundary) of the system and serve as the most robust immune mechanism to extinguish the fire of ethical criticism before it reaches the core.

The pseudo-critics focus their criticism on the superficial problems of the system while concealing the core issues by refraining from pointing out the structural contradictions of the system, thereby reinforcing the ethical legitimacy of the system. Through this mechanism, the system is able not to exclude criticism externally but to absorb it internally and pretend to be self-critical.

The system possesses the function of responding to attacks or exposures from the outside not by exclusion but by absorption and transformation. As Foucault stated, “Power is not merely repressive, but produces, directs, and constitutes,” the system is always a “power that manages even opposition.” The pseudo-critics are precisely the key element of this institutional immune system.

The pseudo-critics are not intentionally appointed by the system, but rather emerge spontaneously from a heteronomous group of individuals who lack strong subjectivity and have deeply internalized the logic of the system.

At the core of the medical establishment are individuals affiliated with top-ranking universities or pharmaceutical companies who hold professorships in mainstream fields or occupy key positions.

In contrast, mid-level researchers who failed to attain professorships, as well as doctors and scholars who dropped out of the promotion race, transform into “pseudo-critics” who, unable to relinquish their loyalty to the system, retain its internal logic while repeatedly engaging in superficial criticism. That is, they are entities marginalized by the system, and therefore form the boundary of the system.

Their criticism toward the system is tied to personal misfortune, dissatisfaction, or conflicts of interest, and as a result, it never reaches the point of fundamentally questioning the system itself. Rather, it is precisely this kind of pseudo-criticisms that reinforce the system by projecting an image of flexibility and inclusiveness.

Such mimicry does not arise from direct orders issued by the power or the system, but instead, it is generated through the ethical discourse articulated by the system itself. That is, the system implicitly presents a normative framework—suggesting, for example, “this is what legitimate criticism should look like”—and guides criticism to take shape within that form. As a result, pseudo-critics, unaware that their criticism serves the interests of the system, end up contributing to the maintenance of institutional order.

In other words, when the form of criticism itself becomes institutionalized, ethics is silenced and true criticism is excluded.

Interpreted through Girard’s theory of mimesis, this mimetic structure reveals that the pseudo-critics are those who imitate the “model ethical subject” constructed by the system. They internalize the image of the “ideal critic” expected by the system and carry out their criticism strictly within that normative framework.

Such critics borrow their objects of desire—truth, justice, ethics—from the system itself, and thus can only engage in “critique” within the limits permitted by the system. Within this structure, the pseudo-critics are “mimetic agents of the system” and function as “ethical performance devices” of the system.

Here, the structure of the “banality of evil through the cessation of thinking and the imitation of actions,” as pointed out by the German philosopher Hannah Arendt, is vividly manifested.

The greatest evil is not committed by the fanatic perpetrator, but by ordinary people who, through thoughtlessness and uncritical conformity to the system, carry it out without reflection. — from Hannah Arendt’s “banality of evil”

The “pseudo‑critics” stop moral awareness and autonomous judgment, act within the vocabulary and discourse of the system, and by doing so function as the “banal institutional conscience” that conceals the unethical nature of the system.

They have no allies either inside or outside the system, for while they repeatedly engage in superficial internal criticism in their pursuit of the system’s perfection, they also continually exclude external criticism that pursues the system’s perfection from opposing perspectives.

For that reason, the moment the pseudo‑critics can no longer fulfil their function, they are destined to be disposed of as an institutional scapegoats. The pseudo-critics in the medical and pharmaceutical industries ostensibly criticize medical misconduct, but they are limited in their criticism and cannot address fundamental issues such as conflicts of interest and regulatory deficiencies.

They are temporarily elevated as “defenders of the public interest,” but when a true threat pierces the core of the system, they are sacrificed and eliminated as scapegoats.

In this sense, the very existence of the pseudo-critics exposes the ethical vulnerability of the system. In other words, because the system cannot withstand fundamental criticism from truly autonomous ethical subjects, it must institutionalize, neutralize, and stage criticism through the pseudo-critics in advance. This process itself serves as evidence that the system lacks the ethical capacity to regulate itself.

Therefore, we need not be overly afraid of the existence of the pseudo-critics. They are merely the ethical immune system of the system, and are destined to be disposed of by the system the moment they are no longer able to fulfill their role. Their discourse never reaches the ethical core of the system, and ultimately they are merely marginal in terms of institutional criticism.

7. Self-Preservation Mechanism

The conspiracy theorists and the pseudo-critics constitute a perverse defense mechanisms of the system, that is the self-preservation mechanisms of the system.

◆ Conspiracy Theorists: External Negative Mimic

The conspiracy theorists appear to reject the system on the surface, yet the very form of this rejection imitates the structure of the system itself.

They employ institutional vocabularies—such as science, authority, truth, and ethics—in an “inverted” manner, transforming the language of the system into a mythological language.

Thus, although they seem to stand “outside” the system, they in fact presuppose its discursive framework.

This negative mimesis serves as a “negative mirror” that accentuates the legitimacy of the system.

The conspiracy theorists mimic the ethical defects of the regime, yet by mythologizing them, paradoxically contribute to preserve the regime itself.

◆ Pseudo-Critics: Internal Positive Mimic

The pseudo-critics occupy an internal position within the system, and maintain the form of criticism while never exceeding its boundaries.

They imitate the “ideal image of the critics” expected by the system and perform a form of self-critique that is convenient for the system.

As a result, their criticism never reaches the ethical core, and it remains a kind of “ornamental critique” that merely stages flexibility and openness.

In Foucauldian terms, they are part of the “productive function of power”, and in Arendtian terms, they embody a “thoughtless conscience.”

The pseudo-critics conceal the non-ethical nature of the system by mimicking its self-critical function.

◆ Both Aspects: Self-Preservation Mechanism of the system

The conspiracy theorists defend the system by radicalizing external criticism, while the pseudo-critics sustain it by absorbing internal criticism.

This dual structure grants the system two immunological functions, hostility and self-reflection.

By balancing external negation and internal affirmation, the system continuously reproduces its own legitimacy.

Therefore, the existence of these two figures does not signify a crisis for the system, but rather a structural condition of its stability.

The conspiracy theorists and the pseudo-critics, though seemingly in opposition, embody two aspects of the same systemic desire.

8. Genuine Critics (Added on October 24, 2025)

Sabine Stebel san made the following remarks about my post on X (=Twitter). In this article, I had intentionally avoided addressing this phenomenon due to the length it would require, but in response to Sabine Stebel san’s constructive comments, I will add a supplement.

I think you have to differenciate between “true” conspiracy theory and those diffamed as conspiracy theorist because they found an inconventient truth.

https://x.com/Sabisteb/status/1981382602138218642

In this essay, the distinction between the “genuine conspiracy theorists” and the “critics labeled as conspiracy theorists due to institutional oppression” has already been essentially defined, and the above phenomena are to be explained based on this definition. In other words, the reverse-interpretation to the conspiracy theorist is defined as “one who pursues inconvenient truths (i.e., a Genuine Critic — an Autonomous Ethical Critic).”

In this essay, the distinction between the “genuine conspiracy theorists” and the “genuine critics” is defined from perspectives such as religious nature, unfalsifiability, and negative mimesis.

Specifically, this distinction is determined by (1) the structure of criticism, (2) the structure of knowledge, (3) the structure of belief, (4) the language and meaning, (5) the social function, (6) the mimetic structure (mimesis), (7) the critical structure, (8) the ethical subjectivity, and (9) the relationship with the system.

Accordingly, critics who do not correspond to these characteristics are positioned as “genuine critics.” As a matter of course, as long as one is human, it is not a strict binary of either fully applicable or not applicable, and rather there exists a gradation therebetween, and from this perspective, it becomes important to consider the nature in which the critic resides.

(1) The Structure of Criticism: Perversion vs. Construction

◆ Conspiracy Theorist

Superficially behaves as a critic to the system, but in reality deviates into a “mythical narrative,” thereby depriving institutional critique of its genuine potential.

Functions as a perverse complementary apparatus that ultimately reinforces legitimacy of the system, rather than criticizing it.

Replaces ethical and public criticism with a “discourse of faith.”

◆ Genuine Critic

Reveals the defects of the system in realistic and structural terms, thereby promoting ethical improvement.

Practices criticism not as “destruction” but as “construction,” fostering the restoration of publicity and transparency.

Engages in reconstructive criticism based on ethical and scientific standards.

(2) The Structure of Knowledge: Structural Ignorance vs. Symmetry of Information

◆ Conspiracy Theorist

Is a product of structural ignorance, and attempts to fill the distrust and anxiety born from informational asymmetry with a “mythical order.”

Is heteronomously manipulated within the illusion that they are “thinking for themselves”without ever reaching the truth.

Is unable to comprehend complexity, and interprets the world through a simplistic dualism (good/evil, rulers/ruled).

◆ Genuine Critic

Makes structural ignorance itself visible as a problem and seeks to correct the institutional asymmetry of information.

Accepts uncertainty and complexity, and demands transparency and accountability in knowledge.

Recognizes the limits of one’s own knowledge while valuing open dialogue and processes of re-examination.

(3) The Structure of Belief: Religiosity/Mythology vs. Verifiability/Reason

◆ Conspiracy Theorist

Centers on transcendent concepts such as “masterminds” or “conspiratorial orders,” making them objects of faith—a kind of “secular religion.”

Possesses unfalsifiability in which denial only strengthens belief.

Values the “meaning of the narrative” over evidence, taking even denial itself as proof.

◆ Genuine Critic

Stands upon Popperian “falsifiability.”

Judges not through transcendent faith but through empirical or a priori verification, logic, and ethics.

Undergoes self-correction through denial and counterargument, maintaining a rational cycle of critique.

(4) The Language and Meaning: Disconnection vs. Translation

◆ Conspiracy Theorist

Belongs to a world in which the semantic systems of words such as “truth,” “evidence,” and “science” are cut off from those of others, and mutual understanding is no longer possible.

Reproduces self-enclosed “mythical narratives” within language itself.

◆ Genuine Critic

Creates translatability between different discourses and constructs a language shareable within the public sphere.

Uses language not as an instrument of faith but as a medium of ethical dialogue.

Recognizes the contradictions between their own system of meaning and that of others, and adjusts them.

(5) The Social Function: Perverse Complementarity vs. Ethical Visualization

◆ Conspiracy Theorist

Represents the ethical flaws of the system in a “mythical form,” thereby concealing its injustices.

Functions as a “contrast device” that emphasizes the “scientific legitimacy” of the system by being denied.

Contributes to the performance that reinforces the authority of the system by being branded as a “fool.”

◆ Genuine Critic

Makes visible the ethical flaws and violence of the system, presenting them not as “myth” but as “structure.”

Does not complement the legitimacy of the system but criticizes in a way that fills its ethical void.

Questions the system itself about transparency and responsibility, rather than exhibiting blind faith in authority.

(6) The Mimetic Structure (Mimesis): Negative vs. Creative

◆ Conspiracy Theorist

Reversely imitates the language, structure, and ethics of the system (Negative Mimesis).

Mythically mimics the violence and exclusion of the system, and amplifies its perversion.

Exists in a co-dependent relationship as the a “negative mirror image” of the system.

◆ Genuine Critic

Redefines the ethical ideals of the system, re-creating rather than merely imitating them.

Proposes new ethical standards from outside, without dependency on the system.

Realizes creative opposition that transcends imitation, transforming the system ethically.

(7) The Critical Structure: Heteronomous Critic vs. Autonomous Critic

◆ Conspiracy Theorist

Is positioned externally, and reinforces the legitimacy of the system through its very denial.

◆ Pseudo-Critic

Is positioned internally, and performs a “safe criticism” while adhering to institutional norms.

Functions as an immunological mechanism convenient for the system, and avoids genuine ethical issues.

◆ Genuine Critic

Occupies neither the inside nor the outside, and maintains a dialogical distance from the system.

Neither assimilates into the system nor descends into mythical negation.

Practices criticism based on ethical subjectivity and responsibility toward others.

(8) The Ethical Subject: Believer vs. Thinking Subject

◆ Conspiracy Theorist

Holds a faith-based self-centeredness of “being a warrior of truth.”

Interprets the world through the emotional energy born of anxiety, isolation, and victim consciousness.

Depends more on “believing” than on “thinking.”

◆ Genuine Critic

Acts as a being who “never ceases to think” (Arendtian “thinking subject”).

Does not exclude emotion but governs it through reason and ethics.

Acts not through faith but through reflection.

(9) The Relationship with the System: Co-dependence vs. Autonomy

◆ Conspiracy Theorist

Is a parasitic existence that cannot exist without the flaws of the system, and embodies ethical heteronomy.

Maintains a symbiotic and codependent relationship behind the facade of opposition to the system.

Represents that silence as a “mythical narrative,” when the system falls into ethical silence.

◆ Genuine Critic

Points out flaws of the system from a standpoint of ethical autonomy, without dependency.

Presents a new horizon of public ethics without collapsing together with the system.

Exposes the “silence” of the system and re-establishes the language of ethics within that silence.

Based on this structure, the definitions can be summarized as follows:

The conspiracy theorist is an external, perverse believer who mythically inverts and narrates the ethical deficiencies of the system, and thereby paradoxically reinforces its legitimacy.

The pseudo-critic is an internal, mimetic figure who reproduces the form of critique within the system while concealing or neutralizing its ethical substance.

The genuine critic is an autonomous ethical subject who, neither dependent on nor assimilated into the system, renders visible its moral void through independent thought and ethical reflection, and thus prompts the possibility of transformation.

These distinctions do not depend merely on cognitive accuracy or informational validity, but on institutional and ethical contexts. In other words, the difference lies not in the surface of one’s claims but in the structural essence of belief that underlies them. Even when the same vocabulary or symbols are used, one’s position is determined by the underlying motivation and logical structure.

In practice, however, the boundary between the genuine critic and the conspiracy theorist becomes blurred. When a genuine critic employs vocabulary associated with conspiratorial discourse, their ethical intent may appear ambiguous to outsiders, thereby allowing the system to easily label them as a “conspiracy theorist.”

What is important here is the structural and logical reason of why the “genuine critics” are labeled as the“conspiracy theorists.”

This is because the conspiracy theorists inherently function as scapegoats (i.e., as instruments of negative mimesis). In other words, the system exploits this mechanism by labeling the “genuine critics” as the “conspiracy theorists,” thereby excluding them and preserving its own legitimacy.

This structural manipulation is also one of the factors that obscures the boundary between the “genuine critics” and the “conspiracy theorists.”

However, this very fact reveals a deeper logic. That is, this does not mean that the conspiracy theorist is merely an individual with a cognitive deviation, but rather, it substantiates that they are a “perverted Other” created by the system itself in order to justify and protect itself.

This can be formulated as follows:

The conspiracy theorist is the negative mirror image of the system— a perverse narrative in which institutional critique collapses into religious faith.

The genuine critic is the system’s ethical other— an autonomous critique that, independent of faith or imitation, seeks to reconstruct the system on the basis of ethics and reason.

The labeled critic is the system’s defensive projection— a deliberately misrecognized legitimate critique that the institution externalizes in order to conceal its own ethical flaws.

In the medical field, cases in which individuals who critically examine vaccine safety or conflicts of interest within the pharmaceutical industry are labeled as “anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists” despite presenting scientific and ethical evidence vividly illustrate this mechanism.

This indicates that the labeling depends more on the function of the system than on the truth itself. The mechanism through which the “genuine critic” is excluded as the “conspiracy theorist” is conceptually connected to my earlier post, “Knowledge within power.”

Knowledge within power is never neutral or universal. Knowledge is intertwined with power, and the two circulate in a mutually complementary relationship. Power produces knowledge, and that knowledge generates new forms of power, through which the system eventually reproduces its inherent legitimacy. Within this cyclical structure, the system reinforces its legitimacy precisely by excluding and denying knowledge that threatens it. In this context, knowledge is no longer the pursuit of truth, but becomes a function that serves the maintenance of the system.

Knowledge within power Patent SUN · Oct 7 In recent years, academic journals such as Nature have begun to suppress scholarly discourse taking place on decentralized media platforms. In contemporary society, academic journals no longer function merely as neutral intermediaries of knowledge, but rather operate as “apparatuses of knowledge and power.” Read full story

(1) Ethical Visualization vs. Systemic Immunity

What the genuine critic aims for is “ethical visualization.”

The system, in contrast, exploits the external conspiracy theorists to reinforce its “immunity” and internally employs the pseudo-critics to perform the semblance of self-critique.

Moreover, the system externalizes the genuine criticism through a labeling mechanism interposed between the intermediate layers, thereby performing and maintaining an appearance of soundness.

(2) Labeling as an Instrument of Power

Labeling is not a matter of knowledge classification but a mechanism of power manipulation.

The label “conspiracy theorist” functions not merely as a marker of cognitive error but as an operational component of the system itself.

In Foucauldian terms, the system reproduces its own legitimacy by naming and excluding deviation.

(3) Extension of Negative Mimesis

The conspiracy theorist is an entity that reverses and mimics the structure of the system.

The labeled critic, within this mimetic structure, is enmeshed as a mirror-like projection through which the system externalizes its own ethical defects.

The exclusion of the labeled critics extends beyond conceptual marginalization (social ostracism, loss of credibility) to physical exclusion (violations of rights to life or property).

Through this mirror-like mechanism, the system blurs the boundary between critique and deviation, recoding ethical opportunity of criticism as pathological deviation.

For criticism of the system to actually be effective, it typically requires an enormous amount of time and the support of a majority of citizens. However, in reality, the system inherently has mechanisms to defensively eliminate criticism, and thus critiques fail to achieve their intended effects in many cases.. Therefore, the genuine critic must act on the assumption that the system will attempt to suppress the critique.

Within such a structure, attempting to exert influence through emotional appeals or sensationalist tactics easily increases the risk of being labeled by the system. In other words, even if the critique is ethically and rationally motivated, if the form of expression or the vocabulary used is misrecognized as conspiratorial, the system gains a pretext to exclude that individual as the “conspiracy theorist.”

Consequently, the genuine critic must avoid conspiratorial vocabulary and overly emotional appeals, and present scientific and ethical evidence clearly and logically, in order to prevent misreading and labeling by the system. Nevertheless, since the labeling mechanism of the system can never be fully blocked, the genuine critic must accurately understand the existence and function of this mechanism and adopt strategic actions accordingly.

Those who transcend this and stand before the system are no longer conspiracy theorists or pseudo-critics. Who should be there is an autonomously thinking ethical subject who neither internalizes the system’s narrative nor relies on external mythical stories.