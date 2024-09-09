BioNTech is aware of the problem of immune imprinting (=antigenic original sin) posed by their vaccine, and supports the paper “Immune imprinting and SARS-CoV-2 vaccine design (Wheatley et al),” in their patent WO2024/176192A1 (Application Date (Priority Date) : February 24, 2023).

Wheatley et al says, in the Abstract, “Reformulating severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccines with variant strains is being pursued to combat the global surge in infections. We hypothesize that this may be suboptimal due to immune imprinting from earlier vaccination or infection with the original SARS-CoV-2 strain. New strategies may be needed to improve efficacy of SARS-CoV-2 variant vaccines.”

BioNTech says, in their patent, “the emergence of these novel circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2 has raised significant concerns about the temporal efficacy of vaccine interventions.”

Many people (around 100 million people in Japan) have already been imprinted with immunity to the Wuhan-type. It is too late now to reveal the flaws in the vaccine and unveil the new invention.

Who’s gonna take responsibility for the meaningless disturbed imprinted immunity system of the vaccine recipient?

