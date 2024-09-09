Antigenic original sin from BioNTech patent
BioNTech is aware of the problem of immune imprinting (=antigenic original sin) posed by their vaccine.
BioNTech is aware of the problem of immune imprinting (=antigenic original sin) posed by their vaccine, and supports the paper “Immune imprinting and SARS-CoV-2 vaccine design (Wheatley et al),” in their patent WO2024/176192A1 (Application Date (Priority Date) : February 24, 2023).
Wheatley et al says, in the Abstract, “Reformulating severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccines with variant strains is being pursued to combat the global surge in infections. We hypothesize that this may be suboptimal due to immune imprinting from earlier vaccination or infection with the original SARS-CoV-2 strain. New strategies may be needed to improve efficacy of SARS-CoV-2 variant vaccines.”
BioNTech says, in their patent, “the emergence of these novel circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2 has raised significant concerns about the temporal efficacy of vaccine interventions.”
Many people (around 100 million people in Japan) have already been imprinted with immunity to the Wuhan-type. It is too late now to reveal the flaws in the vaccine and unveil the new invention.
Who’s gonna take responsibility for the meaningless disturbed imprinted immunity system of the vaccine recipient?
Background
[0003] Since the initial discovery of SARS-CoV-2, a number of variants have arisen around the world. The emergence of these novel circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2 has raised significant concerns about the temporal efficacy of vaccine interventions. The emergence of Omicron (B.1.1.529) variants, which comprise a number of mutations in the S protein, has been of particular concern.
[0004] ･･･In some embodiments, technologies provided herein can partially or fully address and/or overcome an immune imprinting effect.
[0005] Immune imprinting is a phenomenon in which a previous (e.g., initial) exposure to a first strain or variant of an infectious agent (or one or more antigens thereof) impedes development of an immune response against subsequent strains or variants of an infectious agent (e.g., by interfering with generation of antibodies that bind epitopes unique to the subsequent strain or variant). Immune imprinting can be a particular concern for infectious agents that can acquire a high number or density of mutations in neutralization sensitive region (e.g., SARS- CoV-2).
[0006] A schematic illustrating the immune imprinting phenomenon is shown in Fig. 1. Subjects administered a vaccine that delivers a wild-type (WT) antigen produce antibodies and form memory B cells recognizing the WT antigen. As new Variants of Concern (VOC) arise that evade the immune response induced by the first vaccine, VOC-adapted booster shots are developed and administered to subjects. VOCs often evade the immune system by acquiring mutations at neutralization sensitive epitopes (regions prone to mutation shown in different colors in Fig. 1). Subjects exposed to a VOC-adapted vaccine have a predisposition to activate memory B cells that were formed in response to the initial WT vaccine rather than activate naive B cells. As a result, administering a VOC-adapted vaccine induces production of antibodies that recognize both the WT virus and the VOC but few or no antibodies that are specific to the VOC. So long as the VOC retains some neutralization epitopes from the WT virus, a neutralization response against the VOC can still be induced. As new VOCs continue to lose neutralization epitopes from the WT strain, however, the immune response induced by a VOC-adapted vaccine become less and less effective. Further discussion of the imprinting phenomenon in the SARS- CoV-2 context can be found in Wheatley et al., Trends Immunol, 2021, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein in their entirety. Immune imprinting is expected to be a particular concern for V OC-adapted vaccines that encode an antigen that comprises a number of mutations at neutralization sensitive sites, (e.g., variants that exhibit close to no conserved neutralizing epitopes).
[0007] Immune imprinting can have important implications for vaccine development. As shown in Fig. 2, a single exposure to Omicron BA.l, BA.2, or BA.4/5 variants has not been found to induce neutralization of Omicron XBB. Without wishing to be bound by theory, this failure to cross neutralize the XBB variant may be due to its low retention of neutralizing B-cell epitopes relative to the original Wuhan strain (see Fig. 5(B)). In short, exposure to BA.l, BA.2, and BA.4/5 may be activating memory B cells that recognize epitopes in both Wuhan and these Omicron variants, and not generating immune responses that recognize features that are unique to these variants. If true, these results suggest that variant adapted vaccines may not produce effective immune responses to variants that retain few neutralization epitopes from the original SARS-CoV-2 variant.
Dr. Hiroshi Arakawa, a Japanese molecular biologist based in Italy, said this in Nov. 2021, and in Europe and the United States, Dr. Luc Montagnier, Dr. Geert Bossche, and other doctors have also said this since around 2021. I think the best way to suppress original antigen sin is to not vaccinate against RNA-viruses.
Nice to see BioNTech again references Endotoxin and its preferred free "adjuvant" Lipid A, in the latest published Patent Application and Australian Researchers from Peter Doherty Institute, WHO Collaborating Centre for Reference and Research on Influenza at the Peter Doherty Institute, Kirby Institute, University of NSW, warning of the risk of Multiple Jabbing in November 2021.
I will update my article.
